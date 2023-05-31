NewsVideos
Mumbai Sessions Court reserves verdict in Best Bakery Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Best Bakery Case: Mumbai's sessions court has reserved its verdict in the Best Bakery case. Around 21 people were made accused in the case. The fast track court has acquitted all the accused. About 14 people had lost their lives in this incident.

