videoDetails

Mumbai women get duped of Rs 64,000 after tweeting train ticket details online

| Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

Tweeting a complaint on IRCTC's Twitter handle to check if an 'RAC' ticket would be confirmed before their travel date ended up in fraud with Rs 64,011 being siphoned off from the account of a woman from Vile Parle. Mumbai women get duped of Rs 64,000 after tweeting train ticket details online.