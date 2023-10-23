trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678978
Mumbai's Kandiwali building catches fire, 2 dead

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
Mumbai Fire 2023: A case of massive fire has come to light from Kandivali area of ​​Mumbai. Nearly two people have died in the fire that broke out in the building. Please note that fire department vehicles are present at the spot.
