videoDetails

Munak Nahar Canal breaks in Delhi's Bawana

| Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 02:54 PM IST

Munak Nahar Video: The problems of people have increased due to the breaking of Munak canal near Bawana in Delhi. The canal water reached JJ Colony. The city water entered people's homes. Several feet of water has accumulated on the roads. A part of the canal broke on Wednesday night. Water reached people's homes in no time. At present, the administration team is busy connecting the canal.