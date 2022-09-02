Murugha Mutt chief pontiff sent to 14-day judicial custody in sexual assault case of minor girls

Murugha Mutt chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanarus has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in sexual assault case of minor girls. The seer was produced at the residence of District judge after medical examination. He has been sent to Chitradurga district jail.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

