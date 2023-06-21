NewsVideos
Musk responds to Jack Dorsey on threats to Twitter in India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Elon Musk has denied Jack Dorsey's allegations. Elon Musk said that America's law cannot be implemented worldwide and cannot be imposed on any other country. He said that we have to follow the law of the local government and if we do not follow the law, we will be closed.

BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow
play icon0:57
BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day
play icon2:37
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
play icon5:28
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
play icon3:49
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued
play icon0:44
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued

