Muslim couple donates Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Chennai

|Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
Chennai-based Muslim couple, Subeena Banu and Abdul Ghani donated Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in a rare gesture.

