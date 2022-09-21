हिन्दी
Muslim couple donates Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Chennai
Sep 21, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
Chennai-based Muslim couple, Subeena Banu and Abdul Ghani donated Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in a rare gesture.
