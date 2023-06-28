NewsVideos
Muslim family brought 'goat' in the society...recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in protest

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Controversy started in the middle of the night after two goats were brought to a society in Mira Road, Mumbai. A notice was put up in the society not to slaughter goats on the occasion of Bakrid, but a family brought a goat to their flat for sacrifice. After which Hindu families started reciting Hanuman Chalisa in protest.

