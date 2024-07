videoDetails

'Muslim population has reached 40% in Assam', says CM Himanta

| Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 04:54 PM IST

CM Himanta has made a big statement on demography in Assam. Himanta has claimed that in 1951 the Muslim population was 14% but now the Muslim population has reached 40%. Himmata said that demography is not a political issue for us, it is an issue of existence.