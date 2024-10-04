Advertisement
Muslims become united, they can conquer their enemies- Ali Khamenei

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
At this time, Friday prayers are being offered for Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah in the Grand Mosque of Iran's capital Tehran. Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei is giving a speech after Friday prayers. In his speech, Khamenei is saying that if Muslims stay together, God will be with them. He has called upon all Muslims to unite. He says that according to the Quran, if Muslims unite, they can conquer their enemies.

