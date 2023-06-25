NewsVideos
videoDetails

Muslims holding tricolor raised slogans of Modi-Modi in Egypt

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
PM Modi In Egypt: After America, PM Modi's charm was seen in Egypt. PM Modi received a grand welcome in the capital Cairo. Modi's charm is such that even the Muslim countries echoed with the slogans of Modi-Modi.

All Videos

Modi suddenly held the hand of a Muslim child in Egypt
play icon14:43
Modi suddenly held the hand of a Muslim child in Egypt
Rain with strong winds in Delhi NCR
play icon1:1
Rain with strong winds in Delhi NCR
Wagner Group bowed before Putin!
play icon5:6
Wagner Group bowed before Putin!
Case filed against Amritpal Singh's relative
play icon0:39
Case filed against Amritpal Singh's relative
Train accident in West Bengal
play icon1:22
Train accident in West Bengal

Trending Videos

Modi suddenly held the hand of a Muslim child in Egypt
play icon14:43
Modi suddenly held the hand of a Muslim child in Egypt
Rain with strong winds in Delhi NCR
play icon1:1
Rain with strong winds in Delhi NCR
Wagner Group bowed before Putin!
play icon5:6
Wagner Group bowed before Putin!
Case filed against Amritpal Singh's relative
play icon0:39
Case filed against Amritpal Singh's relative
Train accident in West Bengal
play icon1:22
Train accident in West Bengal
PM Modi In Egypt,PM Modi,pm modi egypt visit,PM Narendra Modi,Modi live,pm modi muslims meeting,modi egypt visit,modi in egypt,PM Modi US visit,Modi,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,narendra modi egypt visit,modi live news,modi speech today,pm modi speech today,Modi speech,pm narendra modi speech,modi egypt,pm modi latest speech,pm modi speech latest,PM Modi In US,pm modi latest visit,pm modi going to egypt,pm modi egypt,Muslims,muslim country egypt,