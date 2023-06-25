NewsVideos
videoDetails

Muslims hugged PM Modi in Al Hakim Mosque!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
PM Modi Egypt Visit: PM Modi reached the Al Hakeem Mosque in Egypt and met the people of Dawoodi Bohra community. There the people of this community informed the PM about this mosque.

All Videos

Panchkula News: Ghaggar river showed fierce form in Panchkula, car along with woman drowned in river water
play icon6:8
Panchkula News: Ghaggar river showed fierce form in Panchkula, car along with woman drowned in river water
PM Narendra Modi Meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi In Cairo
play icon2:37
PM Narendra Modi Meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi In Cairo
Emergency: The 'black night' of emergency that does not forget
play icon24:11
Emergency: The 'black night' of emergency that does not forget
Lakhimpur Farmers Devise Unique Way To Frighten Monkeys Away From Sugarcane Fields
play icon4:31
Lakhimpur Farmers Devise Unique Way To Frighten Monkeys Away From Sugarcane Fields
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bohra Muslims, Indian Diaspora In Egypt's Cairo
play icon1:20
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bohra Muslims, Indian Diaspora In Egypt's Cairo

Trending Videos

Panchkula News: Ghaggar river showed fierce form in Panchkula, car along with woman drowned in river water
play icon6:8
Panchkula News: Ghaggar river showed fierce form in Panchkula, car along with woman drowned in river water
PM Narendra Modi Meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi In Cairo
play icon2:37
PM Narendra Modi Meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi In Cairo
Emergency: The 'black night' of emergency that does not forget
play icon24:11
Emergency: The 'black night' of emergency that does not forget
Lakhimpur Farmers Devise Unique Way To Frighten Monkeys Away From Sugarcane Fields
play icon4:31
Lakhimpur Farmers Devise Unique Way To Frighten Monkeys Away From Sugarcane Fields
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bohra Muslims, Indian Diaspora In Egypt's Cairo
play icon1:20
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bohra Muslims, Indian Diaspora In Egypt's Cairo
pm modi egypt visit,pm modi in al hakim mosque,al hakim mosque,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,PM Modi Egypt Visit LIVE,PM Modi,PM Modi US Visit Live,India global,Joe Biden,Modi news,Narendra Modi news,PM Modi,PM Modi speech,PM Narendra Modi,PM Modi US visit,modi egypt visit,pm modi egypt,Narendra Modi,pm modi going to egypt,modi egypt,Modi,pm visit egypt al hakeem mosque,pm modi live updates,pm modi egypt live,modi live news,