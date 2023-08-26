trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653926
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Muzaffarnagar: Teacher got a Muslim child beaten up, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan gave a big statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: An inhuman incident has come to light in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Here a female teacher of a school got the child slapped by her classmates for not memorizing the tables.
Follow Us

All Videos

The victim's mother made a big disclosure on Zee News
play icon5:15
The victim's mother made a big disclosure on Zee News
Chandrayaan-3: New video of Pragyan rover, rover seen running on moon's surface
play icon8:42
Chandrayaan-3: New video of Pragyan rover, rover seen running on moon's surface
Muzaffarnagar Viral Video: Teacher slaps Muslim child with other students, Owaisi furious
play icon1:14
Muzaffarnagar Viral Video: Teacher slaps Muslim child with other students, Owaisi furious
Other leaders including JP Nadda warmly welcomed PM Modi at the airport
play icon6:28
Other leaders including JP Nadda warmly welcomed PM Modi at the airport
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan's landing point named 'Shiv Shakti', Maulana Abbas Naqvi raised questions
play icon1:14
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan's landing point named 'Shiv Shakti', Maulana Abbas Naqvi raised questions

Trending Videos

The victim's mother made a big disclosure on Zee News
play icon5:15
The victim's mother made a big disclosure on Zee News
Chandrayaan-3: New video of Pragyan rover, rover seen running on moon's surface
play icon8:42
Chandrayaan-3: New video of Pragyan rover, rover seen running on moon's surface
Muzaffarnagar Viral Video: Teacher slaps Muslim child with other students, Owaisi furious
play icon1:14
Muzaffarnagar Viral Video: Teacher slaps Muslim child with other students, Owaisi furious
Other leaders including JP Nadda warmly welcomed PM Modi at the airport
play icon6:28
Other leaders including JP Nadda warmly welcomed PM Modi at the airport
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan's landing point named 'Shiv Shakti', Maulana Abbas Naqvi raised questions
play icon1:14
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan's landing point named 'Shiv Shakti', Maulana Abbas Naqvi raised questions
Muzaffarnagar School News,muzaffarnagar school teacher,muzaffarnagar school video,muzaffarnagar school viral video,muzaffarnagar school teacher viral video,muzaffarnagar school news today,muzaffarnagar child,muzaffarnagar child beaten,Child beaten,child beaten up at school,child beaten up in muzaffarnagar,child beating viral video,Owaisi,owaisi on muzaffarnagar school,owaisi on muzaffarnagar student,student beaten in up,student beaten in muzaffarnagar,Zee News,