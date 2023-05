videoDetails

MVA Vajramuth Rally: Big rally of MVA in Mumbai today, more than ten thousand NCP workers will participate

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will hold a rally at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on Monday, which will be attended by leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) and Congress. In this rally of MVA, Uddhav Thackeray can directly attack the government of faction leader Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde