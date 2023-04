videoDetails

'My Family Is Ruined', says Atiq Ahmed as he sits in Police Van

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed was taken out of Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail on Tuesday and taken to Prayagraj. While sitting in the UP Police van, Atiq told Zee News that he was in jail during the Umesh Pal murder case. I do not know anything. My family has been ruined.