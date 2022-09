Nagaland: Security personnel rescue people from flooded areas of Dimapur

Dimapur of Nagaland experienced flooding owing to unprecedented rainfall. Security personnel rescued people from areas that have been inundated on September 13.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

