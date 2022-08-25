Nana Patole fires up on BJP, says they are doing politics on nepotism

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on August 25 hit out at BJP for doing politics on nepotism. While talking to mediapersons he said, “This is an internal matter of the party. Rahul Gandhi doesn't want to be the party President this is coming to light through the media. If Ashok Gehlot becomes (the party chief), there is no problem. There is democracy in Congress.” “Those who mock us on the basis of nepotism, have a family in Nagpur. BJP's politics across the country runs on the basis of that family. Congress will stand with whoever is unanimously elected as the president of the congress” he added.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

