Narayan Rane will not become a minister - sources

| Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 01:02 PM IST

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to take oath today along with his cabinet. Many ministers of his cabinet can also take oath during his swearing-in ceremony. Currently, the names of many leaders are in the lead for Modi 3.0 cabinet. Big news has come out regarding PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony.