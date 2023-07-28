trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641811
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nasrullah makes a big disclosure, confesses marrying Anju

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: In this episode of Baat Patte, watch the biggest twist in Anju and Nasrallah's love story. The case of Seema Haider, who has entered India illegally, is not taking the name of calm yet. Meanwhile, news came that India's Anju had gone to Pakistan. According to media reports, Anju has entered Pakistan from India to get her Facebook love. Meanwhile, many videos of Anju with Nasrullah are going viral on which Nasrullah has now broken his silence and told that he is married to Anju and Anju has converted to Islam.

All Videos

Anju will soon get citizenship of Pakistan!
play icon9:39
Anju will soon get citizenship of Pakistan!
Anju fears attack if she returns back India
play icon9:55
Anju fears attack if she returns back India
Deshhit: Are women scared in Delhi? Murder of a woman in unrequited love
play icon37:21
Deshhit: Are women scared in Delhi? Murder of a woman in unrequited love
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 28, 2023
play icon4:44
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 28, 2023
Pakistan Islamia University's biggest sex scandal exposed! 5500 porn videos went viral
play icon8:33
Pakistan Islamia University's biggest sex scandal exposed! 5500 porn videos went viral

Trending Videos

Anju will soon get citizenship of Pakistan!
play icon9:39
Anju will soon get citizenship of Pakistan!
Anju fears attack if she returns back India
play icon9:55
Anju fears attack if she returns back India
Deshhit: Are women scared in Delhi? Murder of a woman in unrequited love
play icon37:21
Deshhit: Are women scared in Delhi? Murder of a woman in unrequited love
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 28, 2023
play icon4:44
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 28, 2023
Pakistan Islamia University's biggest sex scandal exposed! 5500 porn videos went viral
play icon8:33
Pakistan Islamia University's biggest sex scandal exposed! 5500 porn videos went viral
anju pakistan,anju pakistan news,anju news,anju nasrullah,anju nasrullah video,anju nasrullah pre wedding shoot,Anju Nasrullah Love Story,anju nasrullah video song,anju nasrullah song,anju nasrallah news,Nasrullah,nasrullah anju,nasrullah anju video,new video of anju,ajju new video,ajju new video 2023,new video of nasrullah anju,latest video of anju,india pakistan love story,indian girl cross pakistan border,New video,Breaking News,Zee News,HindiNews,