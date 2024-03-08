NewsVideos
National Creators Award: PM Modi presents 1st ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam

Mar 08, 2024
National Creators Award 2024: PM Modi inaugurated the first National Writers Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The award aims to honor outstanding and influential digital creators in various fields such as storytelling, social change, environmental sustainability, education and gaming. The award also seeks to inspire more people to use their creativity for positive change. Gaurav Chaudhary received the Best Creator in Technical Category.

