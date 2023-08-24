trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653190
National Film Awards: National Film Awards announced, Alia Bhatt gets Best Actress Award

Aug 24, 2023
Film Award Breaking: 69th National Awards have been announced, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have received the Best Actress Award. At the same time, Allu Arjun has been selected as the Best Actor for Pushpa. Pankaj Tripathi of Mimi film has received the Best Supporting Actor Award.
