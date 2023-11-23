trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691265
NewsVideos
videoDetails

National Herald Case: ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs 751.9 Crore

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 03:04 AM IST
Assets worth more than Rs 751 crore of AJL i.e. Associated Journals Limited and Young Indian were confiscated. A political uproar arose over this action of ED amid assembly elections in five states.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Hamas Agree to Hostage Release Deal
Play Icon27:28
Israel Hamas Agree to Hostage Release Deal
Ramlala pran pratishtha on 22 January
Play Icon21:55
Ramlala pran pratishtha on 22 January
DNA: Who is responsible for stubble burning?
Play Icon13:4
DNA: Who is responsible for stubble burning?
DNA: Israel's 'surrender' on Hamas's 'Terms and Conditions'?
Play Icon17:22
DNA: Israel's 'surrender' on Hamas's 'Terms and Conditions'?
Owaisi statement in support of Akbaruddin
Play Icon4:7
Owaisi statement in support of Akbaruddin

Trending Videos

Israel Hamas Agree to Hostage Release Deal
play icon27:28
Israel Hamas Agree to Hostage Release Deal
Ramlala pran pratishtha on 22 January
play icon21:55
Ramlala pran pratishtha on 22 January
DNA: Who is responsible for stubble burning?
play icon13:4
DNA: Who is responsible for stubble burning?
DNA: Israel's 'surrender' on Hamas's 'Terms and Conditions'?
play icon17:22
DNA: Israel's 'surrender' on Hamas's 'Terms and Conditions'?
Owaisi statement in support of Akbaruddin
play icon4:7
Owaisi statement in support of Akbaruddin
National Herald case,what is national herald case,national herald case latest news,national herald case news,rahul gandhi national herald case,sonia gandhi national herald case,national herald case latest,national herald case sonia gandhi,national herald case in hindi,ed action on national herald case,national herald case today,National Herald scam,ed attached 752 crore,752 crore property attached,National Herald,Hindi News,national herald case kya hai,Congress,