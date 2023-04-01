NewsVideos
Navjot Singh Sidhu releases from Patiala Jail today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Punjab News: Former Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu may be released from jail tomorrow. Sidhu, 59, is serving a one-year jail term in a road rage case.

