Navjot Singh Sidhu takes over as Punjab Congress Chief today

Navjot Singh Sidhu assumes charge as Punjab Congress president in presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday (July 23). Sidhu and Singh have been at loggerheads with each other for some time. Just hours ahead of taking charge of the state Congress chief, Sidhu met CM Singh at the Punjab Bhawan. The meeting between Sidhu and Singh was "cordial", as per a Congress leader.