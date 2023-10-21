trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678213
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nawaz Sharif reached Pakistan after 4 years, video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has reached his country after 4 years. The workers welcomed Nawaz loudly at the airport.
Follow Us

All Videos

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif To Return To Pakistan, Ending 4 Years Of Self-exile
play icon2:3
Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif To Return To Pakistan, Ending 4 Years Of Self-exile
Big news regarding Vasundhara Raje's ticket
play icon5:19
Big news regarding Vasundhara Raje's ticket
Dangerous Israel offers humanitarian aid, Border opened for Gaza
play icon3:11
Dangerous Israel offers humanitarian aid, Border opened for Gaza
America supported Canada in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder case
play icon10:26
America supported Canada in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder case
play icon3:8
"Identified And Corrected..." The Launch Of Gaganyaan's TV-D1 Is Slated For 10 a.m.

Trending Videos

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif To Return To Pakistan, Ending 4 Years Of Self-exile
play icon2:3
Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif To Return To Pakistan, Ending 4 Years Of Self-exile
Big news regarding Vasundhara Raje's ticket
play icon5:19
Big news regarding Vasundhara Raje's ticket
Dangerous Israel offers humanitarian aid, Border opened for Gaza
play icon3:11
Dangerous Israel offers humanitarian aid, Border opened for Gaza
America supported Canada in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder case
play icon10:26
America supported Canada in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder case
play icon3:8
"Identified And Corrected..." The Launch Of Gaganyaan's TV-D1 Is Slated For 10 a.m.
Nawaz Sharif,nawaz sharif pakistan,nawaz sharif return pakistan,nawaz sharif pakistan return,nawaz sharif in pakistan,nawaz sharif return to pakistan,nawaz sharif returning to pakistan,nawaz sharif back to pakistan,nawaz sharif news,nawaz sharif return,nawaz sharif latest news,nawaz sharif to return to pakistan,Maryam Nawaz Sharif,nawaz sharif london,nawaz sharif today,nawaz sharif's return to pakistan,nawaz sharif to return,Lahore,nawaz sharif in lahore,