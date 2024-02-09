trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719862
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nawaz Sharif's shocking announcement in Pakistan

Sonam|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Imran Khan Vs Nawaz Sharif: Nawaz Sharif has made a shocking announcement in Pakistan elections. General elections are being held amidst the crisis in Pakistan. Counting of votes continues. Meanwhile, there was a close contest going on between Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif but Nawaz Sharif declared victory.

All Videos

Justice Minister Robert Badinter Dies At 95 | Known For France's Abolition Of Death Penalty In 1981
Play Icon02:10
Justice Minister Robert Badinter Dies At 95 | Known For France's Abolition Of Death Penalty In 1981
Taal Thok Ke: 'Narasmiha Rao was..' speaks Congress Spokesperson
Play Icon09:12
Taal Thok Ke: 'Narasmiha Rao was..' speaks Congress Spokesperson
Taal Thok Ke: 'Will also say Long live Narendra Modi...', says Congress Spokesperson in debate
Play Icon07:36
Taal Thok Ke: 'Will also say Long live Narendra Modi...', says Congress Spokesperson in debate
Pakistan Election 2024: Tight race between Imran and Nawaz Sharif
Play Icon01:13
Pakistan Election 2024: Tight race between Imran and Nawaz Sharif
PM Modi Reaches Out To MPs Over Lunch At Parliament Canteen
Play Icon00:33
PM Modi Reaches Out To MPs Over Lunch At Parliament Canteen

Trending Videos

Justice Minister Robert Badinter Dies At 95 | Known For France's Abolition Of Death Penalty In 1981
play icon2:10
Justice Minister Robert Badinter Dies At 95 | Known For France's Abolition Of Death Penalty In 1981
Taal Thok Ke: 'Narasmiha Rao was..' speaks Congress Spokesperson
play icon9:12
Taal Thok Ke: 'Narasmiha Rao was..' speaks Congress Spokesperson
Taal Thok Ke: 'Will also say Long live Narendra Modi...', says Congress Spokesperson in debate
play icon7:36
Taal Thok Ke: 'Will also say Long live Narendra Modi...', says Congress Spokesperson in debate
Pakistan Election 2024: Tight race between Imran and Nawaz Sharif
play icon1:13
Pakistan Election 2024: Tight race between Imran and Nawaz Sharif
PM Modi Reaches Out To MPs Over Lunch At Parliament Canteen
play icon0:33
PM Modi Reaches Out To MPs Over Lunch At Parliament Canteen