Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, 10 soldiers martyred

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Security forces encounter with Naxalites in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. Naxalites have blown up a vehicle with a bomb. In this attack, 10 soldiers have received Veergati.

