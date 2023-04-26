videoDetails

Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, 10 soldiers martyred

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

Security forces encounter with Naxalites in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. Naxalites have blown up a vehicle with a bomb. In this attack, 10 soldiers have received Veergati.