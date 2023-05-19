NewsVideos
Naxalites did IED Blast in West Singhbhum, 1 child died in the accident

|Updated: May 19, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
IED blast is being reported in West Singhbhum of Jharkhand. Naxalites have done this attack and 1 has died in this accident.

