Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM

Sonam|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Haryana Political Crisis: The name of the new Chief Minister of Haryana has been finalized. Nayab Singh Saini will be the new Chief Minister of Haryana. After all, who is Nayab Saini and why has BJP made Nayab Saini the new Chief Minister of Haryana in place of Manohar Lal.

