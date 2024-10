videoDetails

Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM on October 17

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 07:08 PM IST

On October 17, Nayab Singh Saini will take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Dussehra Ground in Panchkula. PM Modi will also be present at Nayab Saini's swearing-in ceremony. Apart from this, the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will also be present at the swearing-in ceremony. Many Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders will also attend the swearing-in ceremony.