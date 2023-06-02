NewsVideos
videoDetails

NCERT makes major changes in 10th syllabus, removes periodic table and many other chapters

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
NCERT has made major changes in the syllabus of class 10th. Due to this, NCERT has removed many chapters like challenges of democracy and periodic table from the books.

All Videos

BJP retaliates on Rahul Gandhi's Muslim League secular statement
2:50
BJP retaliates on Rahul Gandhi's Muslim League secular statement
4 IAF Rafale carries out long range mission in sky
4:33
4 IAF Rafale carries out long range mission in sky
TN: Transgender community celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in Chennai
2:24
TN: Transgender community celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in Chennai
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement over Democracy in Maryland
1:29
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement over Democracy in Maryland
Delhi Police recovers weapon in Sakshi Murder Case
11:28
Delhi Police recovers weapon in Sakshi Murder Case

Trending Videos

2:50
BJP retaliates on Rahul Gandhi's Muslim League secular statement
4:33
4 IAF Rafale carries out long range mission in sky
2:24
TN: Transgender community celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in Chennai
1:29
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement over Democracy in Maryland
11:28
Delhi Police recovers weapon in Sakshi Murder Case
ncert syllabus change news,NCERT syllabus,ncert syllabus periodic table,ncert chemistry periodic table,ncert removed periodic table,ncert removed mughal,ncert removed darwin theory,ncert removed mughal history,ncert removed syllabus class 12,ncert removed evolution,ncert removed chapters,ncert removed democracy,ncert removed democracy chapter,democracy chapter removed from ncert,democracy chapter removed,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Latest News,