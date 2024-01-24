trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713255
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Leader Supriya Sule Arrive at Mumbai NCP Office

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
The prominent leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, as they reach the NCP office in Mumbai. Exclusive visuals capture their arrival, providing a glimpse into this significant moment in political affairs.

