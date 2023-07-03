trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629938
NCP files disqualification petition against 9 leaders after Ajit Pawar’s rebellious move

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Jayant Patil during a press conference in Mumbai on July 02 informed media that his party has filed a disqualification petition against the 9 defected leaders in the Maharashtra legislative assembly.
Rioters attack Paris Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun's house, wife injured
Know what will be the next step of Sharad Pawar?
Air Force rescues 2 mountaineers trapped in glacier via helicopter
PM Modi to chair Meeting of Council of Ministers today
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
