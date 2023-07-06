trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631812
NCP Meeting in Delhi: NCP meeting in the capital, will Sharad Pawar take a big decision? Maharashtra News

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
The National Executive Meeting of NCP has started in Delhi. Many big leaders including Sharad Pawar are participating in this meeting. This meeting of NCP is taking place in the midst of political turmoil in Maharashtra.
Tomatoes worth over 2 lakhs stolen from a farmer in Karnataka’s Hassan district
play icon1:0
Tomatoes worth over 2 lakhs stolen from a farmer in Karnataka’s Hassan district
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde rubbishes his resignation rumours; lampoons NCP
play icon2:10
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde rubbishes his resignation rumours; lampoons NCP
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – What did Congress do for tribals in MP in 40-45 years?
play icon9:58
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – What did Congress do for tribals in MP in 40-45 years?
BADHIR NEWS: Sharad Pawar's meeting with party leaders in Delhi, there will be discussion on split in the party
play icon6:4
BADHIR NEWS: Sharad Pawar's meeting with party leaders in Delhi, there will be discussion on split in the party
‘Any direct attack unacceptable…’ UK assures safety of Indian diplomats amid Khalistani threat
play icon3:37
‘Any direct attack unacceptable…’ UK assures safety of Indian diplomats amid Khalistani threat
