NCP working president Supriya Sule holds press conference on Ajit Pawar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
After the rebellion of brother Ajit Pawar, NCP working president Supriya Sule has held a press conference. He has said that we will not be afraid, we will fight. What will happen next remains to be seen. He has said that talks are being held with all the MLAs.
