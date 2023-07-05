trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631194
NCP's fate imprisoned in this bus, next 48 hours heavy on 'Maharashtra'

|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: The political upheaval in Maharashtra is now at its last juncture. NCP MLAs have sat in the bus along with Ajit Pawar. Many MLAs were stuck in traffic in the morning.
