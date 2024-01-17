trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710700
NCP's Mahesh Chavan makes huge remark on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Many questions are being raised on Sharad Pawar for rejecting the invitation of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha programme. Meanwhile, Sharad faction leader Mahesh Chavan has responded on the same while making a huge remark on PM Modi. Know what all Mahesh Chavan said in the special episode of Taal Thok ke.

