NCW Issues notice to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over his controversial Remark

|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 07:16 AM IST
Nitish Kumar Controversial Statement: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made a controversial statement, after which NCW has issued a notice. In this notice, National Commission for Women has asked CM Nitish to apologize. Know in detail what is written in this notice in this report.
Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude jolts Punjab's Rupnagar
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 8th November 2023
Australia Beats Afghanistan: Maxwell's double century, Australia in semi-finals
DNA: Is Bihar's caste census report fake?
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
