NewsVideos
videoDetails

NDA Seat Breaking: Agreement reached on giving 5 seats to Chirag Paswan in NDA in Bihar

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Big news is coming related to seat sharing in Bihar NDA. It is reported from sources that it has been agreed to give 5 seats to Chirag Paswan in NDA. There is talk of giving only one seat to his uncle and Pashupati Paras. That Upendra Kushwaha's resentment regarding seats has also been resolved

All Videos

DANAPUR ED BREAKING: ED raids the house of Lalu Yadav's close friend
Play Icon01:41
DANAPUR ED BREAKING: ED raids the house of Lalu Yadav's close friend
NDA Seat Breaking: Seat sharing dispute resolved in NDA in Bihar
Play Icon02:31
NDA Seat Breaking: Seat sharing dispute resolved in NDA in Bihar
Today's Astrology: Know Shami's planetary connection from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:56
Today's Astrology: Know Shami's planetary connection from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon07:44
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is Subsidy 'ladder' to power?
Play Icon15:31
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is Subsidy 'ladder' to power?

Trending Videos

DANAPUR ED BREAKING: ED raids the house of Lalu Yadav's close friend
play icon1:41
DANAPUR ED BREAKING: ED raids the house of Lalu Yadav's close friend
NDA Seat Breaking: Seat sharing dispute resolved in NDA in Bihar
play icon2:31
NDA Seat Breaking: Seat sharing dispute resolved in NDA in Bihar
Today's Astrology: Know Shami's planetary connection from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:56
Today's Astrology: Know Shami's planetary connection from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon7:44
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is Subsidy 'ladder' to power?
play icon15:31
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is Subsidy 'ladder' to power?