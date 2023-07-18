trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636902
NDA to hold meeting amid Opposition Meet

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Today is the second day of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru. The meeting of leaders of 26 like-minded parties will start at 11 am. After this, leaders of all parties will address the country at 4 pm.
