NDA's seat sharing formula decided in Bihar

Sonam|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 12:50 AM IST
A big update has come out on seat sharing in Bihar NDA. According to reports received from sources, it has been agreed to give 5 seats to Chirag Paswan in NDA. There is talk of giving only one seat to Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Paras. It is reported that Upendra Kushwaha's resentment regarding seats has also been resolved.

