NDRF makes big statement over Biparjoy cyclone in Gujarat, 'Zero Casualty in storm'

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy witnessed an orgy on Thursday evening in Gujarat. Due to the strong winds in this storm, many electric poles were damaged, due to which the electricity of about 940 villages came to a standstill. On the other hand, the statement of NDRF regarding Biparjoy has come to the fore. NDRF says that zero casualty has been seen in the storm.

