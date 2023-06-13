NewsVideos
videoDetails

NDRF personnel deployed in Diu amid cyclone Biparjoy

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
A team of NDRF have been deployed in the coastal areas of Diu since June 11 in view of cyclone Biparjoy. A total of twenty-two rescuers who are capable of handling every situation have been deployed to rescue locals and provide them with medical assistance.

All Videos

BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
6:29
BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
Cyclone Biporjoy moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat, know the current situation
1:11
Cyclone Biporjoy moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat, know the current situation
Satpura Bhawan Fire under control after 14 hours, investigation into reasons begins
13:48
Satpura Bhawan Fire under control after 14 hours, investigation into reasons begins
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
1:6
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai
0:54
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai

Trending Videos

6:29
BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
1:11
Cyclone Biporjoy moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat, know the current situation
13:48
Satpura Bhawan Fire under control after 14 hours, investigation into reasons begins
1:6
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
0:54
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai