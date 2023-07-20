trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637769
NewsVideos
videoDetails

NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:29 AM IST
Maharashtra Landslide: Due to heavy monsoon rains, massive landslides have been observed in Raigad district of Maharashtra. About 64 people have come under the grip of this landslide. In view of the landslide, NDRF teams are constantly engaged in rescue operations. Meanwhile, NDRF rescued a woman and a newborn baby.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
play icon5:8
Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
play icon1:24
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
play icon1:49
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
play icon0:35
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
Himachal Rains: Meet Women cops who played a vital role during rescue ops
play icon4:58
Himachal Rains: Meet Women cops who played a vital role during rescue ops
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
play icon5:8
Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
play icon1:24
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
play icon1:49
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
play icon0:35
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
Himachal Rains: Meet Women cops who played a vital role during rescue ops
play icon4:58
Himachal Rains: Meet Women cops who played a vital role during rescue ops
Maharashtra landslide,maharashtra landslide raigad,maharashtra landslide raigad news,Raigad,raigad news live,raigad news,raigad rain news today,raigad rain news,raigad landslide,maharashtra rains live,Maharashtra news,maharashtra news live,Maharashtra,landslide video,landslide in maharashtra,raigad landslide rescue,NDRF rescue,ndrf rescue operations,ndrf rescues new born,new born rescue,weather update today,heavy rain,Heavy rain in mumbai,monsoon 2023,