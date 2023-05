videoDetails

Nearly 2,500 kg Of Meth Worth Rs 12,000 Crore Seized Off Kerala Coast, Largest Seizure Ever

| Updated: May 14, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

A Pakistani national has been detained after nearly 2,500 kilograms of methamphetamine worth around Rs 12,000 crore was seized from a vessel in Indian waters along the Kerala coast.