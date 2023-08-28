trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654600
Neeraj Chopra called..then 'Arshad Nadeem' left the Pakistani flag

Aug 28, 2023
World Athletics Championships: India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra has won the gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. But today such an incident happened due to which mourning spread in Pakistan. When Neeraj called his staunch adversary and often hostile to Pakistan's silver medalist player Arshad Nadeem for a pose, he also ran.
