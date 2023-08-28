trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654581
Neeraj Chopra Clinches Historic Gold In Javelin Throw In World Athletics Championship Final

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra scripted history at World Athletics Championship final. Chopra became the first athlete to win a gold medal in javelin throw at the Worlds. With a throw of 88.17m in his second attempt, Neeraj stood on the top and won the gold medal.
