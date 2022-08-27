Neeraj Chopra creates history by clinching Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Adding another feather to his cap, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on august 26 clinched the Lausanne Diamond League title. Neeraj finished first after registering after registering a best javelin throw of 89.08m throw. He couldn't better his throw in the second attempt, registering a distance of 85.18m. He skipped his 3rd and 5th attempts, before registering throws of 80.04 in his final attempt. Neeraj has thus qualified for the Diamond League Finals, which will take place in Zurich, Switzerland from September 7 and 8. He has also now qualified for the 2023 World Championships.

Updated: Aug 27, 2022

