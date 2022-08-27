NewsVideos

Neeraj Chopra creates history by clinching Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Adding another feather to his cap, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on august 26 clinched the Lausanne Diamond League title. Neeraj finished first after registering after registering a best javelin throw of 89.08m throw. He couldn't better his throw in the second attempt, registering a distance of 85.18m. He skipped his 3rd and 5th attempts, before registering throws of 80.04 in his final attempt. Neeraj has thus qualified for the Diamond League Finals, which will take place in Zurich, Switzerland from September 7 and 8. He has also now qualified for the 2023 World Championships.

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:10 PM IST
Adding another feather to his cap, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on august 26 clinched the Lausanne Diamond League title. Neeraj finished first after registering after registering a best javelin throw of 89.08m throw. He couldn't better his throw in the second attempt, registering a distance of 85.18m. He skipped his 3rd and 5th attempts, before registering throws of 80.04 in his final attempt. Neeraj has thus qualified for the Diamond League Finals, which will take place in Zurich, Switzerland from September 7 and 8. He has also now qualified for the 2023 World Championships.

All Videos

BS Yediyurappa requests JP Nadda to visit Karnataka often ahead of Assembly polls
BS Yediyurappa requests JP Nadda to visit Karnataka often ahead of Assembly polls
Outgoing Vietnam's Ambassador to India expresses his love for India
Outgoing Vietnam's Ambassador to India expresses his love for India
B-town leading lights make heads turn in Mumbai
B-town leading lights make heads turn in Mumbai
According to health experts Telangana witnesses spike in seasonal diseases
According to health experts Telangana witnesses spike in seasonal diseases
Judgment on Gyanvapi case is about to come
2:10
Judgment on Gyanvapi case is about to come

Trending Videos

BS Yediyurappa requests JP Nadda to visit Karnataka often ahead of Assembly polls
Outgoing Vietnam's Ambassador to India expresses his love for India
B-town leading lights make heads turn in Mumbai
According to health experts Telangana witnesses spike in seasonal diseases
2:10
Judgment on Gyanvapi case is about to come