Neeraj Chopra gets injured, ruled out of Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 2022

Star Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Chopra injured his groin during the World Championship final in the USA, he is advised one-month rest by the doctors, and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 03:33 PM IST

