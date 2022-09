Neeraj Chopra to miss 36th edition of National Games

India's star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is all set to miss the upcoming National Games despite the Indian National Olympic Association's step to make the participation of eminent athletes mandatory in the event

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

India's star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is all set to miss the upcoming National Games despite the Indian National Olympic Association's step to make the participation of eminent athletes mandatory in the event